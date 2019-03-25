Islamic Center in Savannah standing in solidarity for lives lost in New Zealand attack

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Islamic community in Savannah is standing in solidarity Monday night.
Joining them will be Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter and Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach, among other religious leaders in the community. This comes after 50 people were shot and killed in New Zealand at a mosque during their time of prayer on March 15.
The purpose is simply coming together. The Islamic Center tells WTOC no matter who it is, they will stand with other communities just like the City of Savannah has had their backs through this rough time.
Khuzaima Ilyas of the Islamic Center in Savannah says their goal after Monday is to make sure other communities come and fellowship with them. They also want to show their appreciation for the love and support they have received from all over after the New Zealand tragedy. They say they want to stand up for the innocent and condemn the injustice around the world. Ilyas says it is also their goal to make sure people don’t focus on the differences between them, but focus on the commonalities, because we are all human.
“What happened in New Zealand made us stronger than what we are and made us come to each other stronger, and brought a lot of people to Islam, and that’s a blessing," said Arafat Afaneh, Islamic Center of Savannah.
“We actually do need other communities of other faith, and not necessarily religious people,” said Ilyas.
They tell us if people want to come out, there is no need for people who are not Muslim to wear hijabs. They just want to fellowship.
If you want to show your support for the Islamic community, you are invited to join them Monday night from 6-7:30 p.m.
