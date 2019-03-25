Islamic Center in Savannah standing in solidarity for lives lost in New Zealand attack

Khuzaima Ilyas of the Islamic Center in Savannah says their goal after Monday is to make sure other communities come and fellowship with them. They also want to show their appreciation for the love and support they have received from all over after the New Zealand tragedy. They say they want to stand up for the innocent and condemn the injustice around the world. Ilyas says it is also their goal to make sure people don’t focus on the differences between them, but focus on the commonalities, because we are all human.