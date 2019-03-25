New Micro-hospital opening to patients Monday in Pooler

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - A new micro-hospital is opening Monday in Pooler.
The new St. Joseph’s/Candler Micro-hospital will begin taking patients on Monday, March 25.
The healthcare system says they've been in Pooler since the early 90s, so they're not newcomers, but they are bringing a variety of new features to this hospital.
Hospital leaders say they didn't just want to bring another building to Pooler, they wanted to bring something special. They spent time thinking about how to develop this property.
Starting at 7 a.m. Monday morning, the hospital will open its doors for the first time. Those with the hospital say many of the services that you can receive in Savannah will now be available in Pooler. They say updated technology has made certain procedures less invasive with hardly any recovery time. Many people will now be able to come to the Pooler hospital for various surgeries, but they won’t have to stay too long.
The President and CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler says the new hospital will also help with economic development in Pooler.
“If you make healthcare closer to where people live, they’ll use it. Everyone is busy and has at least two people working in their family nowadays. People know they need to get a wellness check or a mammogram, but if they have to drive more than 20 or 30 minutes, they won’t do it,” says Paul Hinchey, President and CEO of St. Joseph’s/Candler.
Currently, all doctors are completely booked with patients.
