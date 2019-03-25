Pro golfers visit Children’s Hospital of Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Round One of the Web.com “Savannah Golf Championship” will be held Thursday, but some of the pros were making rounds on Monday.
They visited the Memorial Health Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah. Charity is a big part of the PGA Tour. Players spend time at charitable events at every tournament. The pros brought hope to several young patients they visited with. They even signed autographs and handed out tournament gear.
It was just what the doctor ordered.
“It normalizes the experience, brings them back down to where they are, and brings them a little light and joy while they’re here,” said Dr. Michael Bossak, Memorial Health.
Some of the pros also made military visits to both the Air National Guard and Hunter Army Airfield - as well as the Second Harvest Food Bank.
