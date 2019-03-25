South Carolina pushes for hands-free driving law

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) -A similar bill is set to be filed in the Senate soon one week after the South Carolina house pumped the brakes on legislation that would stop drivers from using their cellphone.
In July 2018, Georgia became the 16th state to have a hands-free law in the country. Their goal was to cut down on distracted driving.
From 2017 to 2018, the number of traffic fatalities dropped in the peach state from 1549 to 1514.
Some South Carolina lawmakers point to these numbers as for why legislation like this in needed in the palmetto state.
State and local law enforcement in Georgia don’t directly attribute this decrease completely to the hands-free law but they say it does play a role.
Their goal is to change behaviors behind the wheel.
“Its just trying to keep the attention of the drivers on the road where they are going as opposed to looking at their cell phone, checking emails, looking at the stock report, things like that,” said Trooper First Class Brad Eagler with Georgia State Patrol.
Right now in South Carolina law enforcement can pull you over for texting while driving and you could get a $25 fine.
Senator Tom Young of Aiken County is expected to file his version of the hands-free bill some time this week.
The hands-free law in the peach state went into effect July 1st last year.
The Georgia Department of Driver Services lists the penalties as:
- 1st conviction is 1 point and a $50 dollar fine.
- 2nd conviction is 2 points and $100 dollar fine.
- 3 or more convictions is 3 points and $150 dollar fine.
