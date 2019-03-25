Statewide program ‘Walking School Bus’ aims to keep children safe walking home from school

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Students at Gadsden Elementary School tried the 'Walking School Bus" for the first time on Monday.
It’s a statewide program designed to keep students safe while walking home from school.
Students who walk to school are encouraged to use designated routes and travel together to keep everyone safe.
“We want to make sure that we use the routes that are currently being walked, but we want to be sure those routes are safe, so by consolidating those routes to one, we can take the children from the branches that they’re coming from because there is a safety in numbers that we want to keep,” said Chelsea Carter, Senior School Outreach Coordinator.
The Walking Bus also helps students stay healthy.
