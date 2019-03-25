Tormenta FC reveals new home kit ahead of season opener

(Source: Tormenta FC)
By Clinton Hinely | March 25, 2019 at 10:40 AM EST - Updated March 25 at 10:40 AM

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Tormenta FC will take the field Friday evening in fresh kits.

Tormenta is hosting the Greenville Triumph in the first match of the new USL League One. The club released the first images of the kit in a video, ripe with Georgia Southern University football references.

You can watch the video below:

2019 Torment FC Home Kit Reveal

Erk Russell. Tracy Ham. Adrian Peterson. Our Home Kit Reveal pays homage to theGeorgia Southern University football greats that paved our way for professional futbol. This is Statesboro, Georgia, where legends are born and history is created. March 29, 2019. #ProsAreHere #WeAreONE

Posted by Tormenta FC on Monday, March 25, 2019

Tormenta keeps its signature magenta and blue color scheme, now will clean stripes across the shoulders due to the Adidas partnership.

This kit release kicks off a week of events for the club. A “Bring Your Own Shovel” event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 to break ground on the new 5,300-seat soccer stadium.

The stadium is expected to be completed in time for the 2020 season.

