Warm afternoon ahead of our next cool down

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The work week starts out on the mild side, with out the door temperatures in the mid to upper 50s Monday morning. Temps quickly climb throughout the morning with highs in the upper 70s. Rain moves in late Monday into Tuesday, followed by cooler air. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather is not expected.
Tuesday's highs will be about 10 degrees cooler than Monday afternoon with lows in the lower 40s Wednesday morning. Dry weather is likely Wednesday through the start of the weekend, with afternoon temperatures returning to the 70s on Friday.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
