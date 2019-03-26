City of Savannah seeks public input on possible changes to alcohol ordinance

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The city of Savannah wants to hear from people in the community when it comes to the latest round of changes possibly coming to the city’s alcohol ordinance.
The changes mainly include the issue of too many convenience stores located on the same block.
Last month, the city held two public forums so that citizens could express their thoughts on the possible changes. A couple of city council members say they’re districts have too many convenience stores all located in the same area.
Some former city leaders have also spoken out about these convenience stores before saying people hangout in front of them and become intoxicated, which results in trouble. So, city staff members are looking to better define the term convenience store and how much distance there should be between each one.
“So, we are really looking at some problems we had with some convenience stores and possibly establishing some distance requirements… or looking at different types of locations or street types they would be located on,” said Bridget Lidy, Director of Planning and Urban Design.
The city would like the public’s feedback on the possible changes. You can learn more about these changes and take the online survey by clicking here. To request a paper survey, call 912-525-3097.
The survey will be open until Friday, April 5 at 12 p.m.
