Coastal Empire, Lowcountry: Cooler Weather Returns

Under a partly cloudy sky, roads are still wet - and temperatures cool - after overnight rain. Grab a light jacket before you leave the house this morning; it’ll be even more useful later in the day.
Early temperatures in the 50s only recover to the 60s this afternoon as a cold front moves through. With increasing cloudiness and a gusty breeze in the forecast – it’ll feel even cooler.
Isolated rain showers are possible along the cold front. Rain is forecast to be, generally light and the chance of thunder is low. Keep an eye on radar, in the WTOC Weather App, between late morning and early evening.
Much chillier, drier air filters in tonight. We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday morning with a breeze. It may ‘feel’ like it’s in the 30s area-wide.
Wednesday afternoon temperatures peak in the mid-60s, under plenty of sunshine. It’ll be a beautiful, albeit cool, spring day!
A gradually warming trend begins Thursday and 80s are likely by this weekend ahead of the next cold front and chance of rain.
