Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-26-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -A cold front will continue to move south of the area today. High pressure builds in from the north tonight through Saturday. A cold front pushes through Sunday night. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool today with a 30% chance for showers. Highs 64-74 with northeast winds gusting to 25mph. Skies will clear out from north to south after midnight as colder air arrives. Lows 39-47 with northeast winds gusting to 25mph. Wednesday will be sunny and breezy, highs 64-68 with northeast winds gusting to 25mph. Thursday will be sunny and cold in the morning with temps in the upper 30s to the low 40s. Temps begin to warm Thursday afternoon, highs near 70. Friday will be sunny and warmer, highs in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 80s. There is a slight chance for showers late, highs in the low 80s.