Family members identifies graves found under construction site in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - After a WTOC investigation last week revealed colonial graves found under a southside Savannah construction site, relatives reached out to us about the project.
We spoke to a Savannah man who says he’s related to the original property owners about who he thinks might be buried there, and what he would like to see happen with the graves.
Julian Kelly says he’s known for a long time his ancestors lived on the property on White Bluff Road. With new construction likely coming in, he wants to be sure the Densler family is remembered here in some way.
In Kelly’s living room, there’s an old map of Chatham County from the 1800s. On it, a section of land is marked “Densler,” and Kelly’s related closely enough to have that as a middle name. Savannah’s Development Service Office says graves found at the construction site belonged to that family.
Kelly has an idea of who might have been buried there based on the graves’ distance from the family home.
“I would assume they were salves’ bones or something other than settlers’ bones," he said.
The city says it’s an example of the history found throughout the city.
“You think about Savannah being the historic downtown, the designated Historic District, but there’s so much history everywhere. It turns out that this particular piece of land was actually originally a colonial plantation, and there’s probably more history prior to that that we don’t at this point know about," said city engineer, Julie McLean, Director, Development Services.
Ideally, Kelly says he'd like the graves to stay where they are, but if they move them, he'd like to keep them nearby.
“Something that’s on the periphery of that property, then that would be appropriate as a solution," Kelly said.
Under Georgia law, the developer can’t build anything over those graves unless they get approval from an archaeologist to move them and then actually relocate them.
