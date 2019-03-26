First timers excited to experience Savannah Golf Championship

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Among all the rave reviews for the first ever Savannah Golf Championship, those who were cheering the tournament’s efforts the loudest were the players themselves.
Many of those who took part in the inaugural tournament gave outstanding marks to the course condition, player amenities, and fan turnout. Several players said it was a favorite stop on the tour so far in 2018.
Now in 2019, those who are making their maiden voyage at Deer Creek are excited to see if the tournament can live up to the hype.
“Obviously, you here great things about Savannah, whether it’s from players who played the event or just people who have visited,” says first timer Michael Buttacavoli.
“Everyone has told me it’s been pretty pure, the golf course. Nicholas Thompson just told me that it was pristine last year.” says Doug Ghim. “Just looking at the practice facilities and the greens, they look really good. I’m excited to see the course tomorrow, and it should make for a really good tournament."
Practice rounds continue on Tuesday. Expect to see most of the field on the course in some capacity. Tournament play begins Thursday morning.
