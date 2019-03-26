Funding approved for Savannah mental health facility

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -"An emergency room specifically for people with mental illness."
That’s how a new behavioral health crisis center coming to Chatham County is being described. There isn’t much to see now, but the County could be breaking ground on a new mental health crisis center in just a couple weeks.
Those behind the project hope this gives those with mental illness a safe place to go for help instead of being booked into jail.
“This in essence is for those suffering from mental illness who’s a low-level offender and/or substance abuse,” said Chatham County Commissioner Helen Stone.
The new Gateway Behavioral Health facility on East DeRenne Avenue near Skidaway Road will bring 85 new healthcare jobs to the county and cost roughly $8 million to operate every year.
County commissioners just agreed to pay $700,000 of annual operating costs, with the state picking up the other $7.3 million to get this project going.
“It’s huge," says Commissioner Stone. "Chatham County is taking a leadership role in addressing the mentally ill in our jails.”
Commissioner Stone has been part of this effort for several years, focusing largely on those with mental illness committing petty crimes and getting booked into the Chatham County detention center.
Sheriff John Wilcher sees this every day.
“One guy has been here 196 times in my 40 years I’ve been here, and he’s a mental health person," said Sheriff Wilcher. "He’s got a mind of a 10-year-old. He’ll go and open a bag of potato chips and eat them because he doesn’t know any better. They’ll bring him in to my jail, and then I got to keep him before he goes to court.”
This costs taxpayers $70 a day everyday he stays. Sheriff Wilcher welcomes the chance to get these people the treatment they need instead.
“They can take them right to that facility and get them back on their medication," the Sheriff said. "Then they can go to Curtis Cooper or one of these places that provide this medication for them and stay on their medication.”
Commissioner Stone says it also keeps those misdemeanor offenders from losing their Medicare, Medicaid, social security and veterans benefits because they’ve been booked into jail.
She says losing the benefits often keeps them from getting needed medication after their release, making them more likely to commit another crime.
Gateway Behavioral Health also has a goal to see patients within 60 minutes at the new center.
Groundbreaking here could happen as soon as the first week of April, and the facility should be open by March 1, 2020.
