Georgia DMV says technical issues resolved

Georgia DMV says technical issues resolved
(source: WTOC)
March 26, 2019 at 11:29 AM EST - Updated March 26 at 11:29 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -If you were planning on canceling that trip to the DMV after seeing reports of its technical issues, go ahead and head that way: the verified Twitter account for the Georgia DMV says that technical issues that rendered most of its services inoperable have been resolved.

A tweet on the verified Georgia DMV Twitter earlier said that most of their services are down due to “unexpected technical problems”.

Please remember your two forms of identification and bring a good book, or a fun game to pass the time as you wait.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.