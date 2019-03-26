Georgia DMV says technical issues resolved

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -If you were planning on canceling that trip to the DMV after seeing reports of its technical issues, go ahead and head that way: the verified Twitter account for the Georgia DMV says that technical issues that rendered most of its services inoperable have been resolved.
A tweet on the verified Georgia DMV Twitter earlier said that most of their services are down due to “unexpected technical problems”.
Please remember your two forms of identification and bring a good book, or a fun game to pass the time as you wait.
