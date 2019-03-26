Hinesville District 5 council seat candidates head to runoff election

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) -In three weeks, voters in Hinesville will decide who will be the next city councilman for District 5.
Karl Riles and Bobby Ryon are going head to head in a runoff. While they are rivals competing against each other in this race, they’re also lifelong friends.
Riles and Ryon led March 19th’s special election for the Hinesville District 5 city council seat. The election board reports that Riles had 133 votes, with Ryon coming in second with 123 votes. Ryon served on the City Council from 2008 to 2010. He says he moved out of the city for a while before returning.
Bobby Ryon says coming back to the City of Hinesville made him want to be involved in the community again. He says this campaign has been successful and the town has been great to him. He also says the best part about this election is being longtime friends with Karl Riles and it will stay that way no matter the results
“It’s really been a pleasure and an honor to be re-voted in especially into a runoff election," said Bobby Ryon. "Mr. Riles has done a great job with his campaign and we’ve had a really good relationship through this and our families have been friends for a long time.”
That runoff election takes place on April 16th.
