Jesup holds ribbon cutting for new cancer center

JESUP, GA (WTOC) -Families in South Georgia now have a new way to fight cancer, without making a long road trip to get a treatment.
The Nancy and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup will soon treat cancer patients.
This center is a branch of St. Joseph’s Candler.
“We’re bringing chemotherapy services to Jesup, which is long overdue and all the people that live here have been traveling long distances to get it and then they’ve gotta drive back and drudge back and they are tired and so we got together and said let’s figure it out,” said St. Joseph’s/Candler CEO Paul Hinchey.
Dr. Asit Jha is from India and has worked in places like New York and Philadelphia, but says it’s the small town stories and the small town appreciation of healing people is what keeps him in medicine in a place like Wayne County.
“Living in a rural area like this...it’s the love and respect that I receive from the community," said Dr. Jha. "They care about what I do.”
The president of the Wayne County hospital says cancer is a disease that has affected lives of all types of people and adding this center to the Wayne County hospital means growth and better healthcare for the county.
“We’re just so thankful for all the support we get in our community and from our friends in Savannah," said Joe Ieratdi, the President of Wayne Couny Hospital. "This is something of quite a huge task and it couldn’t be done without so many different folks working together.”
The center will be fully operational by April 1st.
