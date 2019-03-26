Mother sues Weather Channel for $125 Million after deadly 2017 crash

The lawsuit states the incident occurred on March 28, 2017, while Williamson and Yarnall were chasing a tornado at 70 miles per hour during a rainstorm. The two were traveling northbound on Dickens County Road 419, to film a tornado for TWC and ran a stop sign at the intersection with County Road 419. According to San Diego attorney Robert A. Ball, who represents Jaeger’s mother, “The Chevrolet Suburban driven by Yarnall was live streaming for TWC when it ran into the path of the Jeep Patriot Jaeger was driving. The force of the collision caused the equipment-laden Suburban to catapult over a five-foot-tall fence 150 feet from the point of impact. Jaeger, a certified storm spotter for the National Weather Service, who had planned to return to college in Arizona to pursue a career as a meteorologist, was driving westward away from that tornado, when he was struck and killed.”