MPC to vote on new zoning ordinance for city of Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The city of Savannah could have a new zoning ordinance by April.
For more than a decade, the Metropolitan Planning Commission has been working on a new zoning ordinance called NewZo. But, each time the staff tries to get it approved by the board, board members toss it back.
Some city employees say they strongly think this latest draft will get approved and head to council.
The MPC has been working for years to update the city’s zoning ordinance. It’s a document that’s seen a lot of changes but hasn’t been completely updated since 1960.
City staff say the city of Savannah, primarily the southside, has been through a lot of development over the last fifty years or so. Therefore, it's time to update the zoning ordinance so that it's more reflective of the current development patterns. They say the new zoning ordinance will give people a better understanding of the different zoning areas and what developers can and cannot build in certain sections of the city.
"The best thing that's going to happen with this new ordinance is that it's going to be reflective of the current trends and development patterns. People are going to be able to open up this new zoning ordinance and find and understand the information that they need," Bridget Lidy, Director of Planning and Urban Design.
One of the changes requested by the board focuses on historical preservation. The new zoning ordinance would create a new historical preservation commission, so board members want the document to specify who gets appointed to that commission.
The proposed zoning ordinance is set to go in front of the board for a vote next Tuesday, April 2.
For more information on NewZo and to view current and proposed zoning maps, click here.
