New historical marker dedicated in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - A new historical marker was dedicated Tuesday in Liberty County.
The Georgia Historical Society, Waters Foundation Inc., and the Susie King Taylor Women’s Institute and Ecology Center dedicated the new marker outside Midway First Presbyterian Church on Coastal Highway 17. It recognizes Susie King Taylor, who was born to enslaved parents in Liberty County, and grew up to become a nurse, author, and educator.
“She believed in education, and the one critical thing that determines a person’s destiny is education, and she stood for education and carried out that theme for the rest of her life,” said Hermina Glass-Hill, Susie King Taylor Women’s Institute & Ecology Center.
Taylor escaped slavery in 1962 during the Civil War. After the war, she opened schools for African Americans in Savannah and Midway.
