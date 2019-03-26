New park coming to Bluffton’s Boundary Street

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -The City of Bluffton will begin construction on a new park this week on land purchased a few years ago.
This piece of property sits between DeBois Park and the welcome center. And now turning this piece of property into a park, it links the three together.
DeBois Park was busy on Tuesday with kids playing on playground equipment and people walking throughout the area. And that’s what this new park will hopefully look like very soon. The city decided to turn the 1.47 acre area into Boundary Street park ,an open area to host events and additional parking.
“We are going to have 68 parking spaces behind us over here and we will have some public facilities," said Dan Wood. Wood sits on the Bluffton Town Council. "This will primarily remain open.”
Wood says there are so many events in the area, they decided to form this park into an open space so some of those events can be held here.
“Bluffton does about 400 events a year throughout the 54 square miles and the majority of it seems to take place in this historic area,” Wood says.
The project is contracted out for over $300,000 and is expected to wrap up around August of this year. Wood says with the old town historic district being a popular area in the city, the parking and event area is needed.
“You can not have a happy, successful, vibrant community without great parks," Wood says. "Savannah’s got them. Charleston’s got them. All great towns and cities have great parks. Debois is across the street and we are doing other great parks in the community and this council feels it’s extremely important to provide those services.”
Work is expected to begin on the project at any time now.
