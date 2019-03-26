Coroner identifies worker who died from electrocution at North Myrtle Beach construction site

A construction worker died at a North Myrtle Beach work site Tuesday morning after being electrocuted. (Source: WMBF News)
By Brad Dickerson | March 26, 2019 at 8:00 AM EST - Updated March 26 at 1:26 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A construction worker has died after getting electrocuted while on a job site Tuesday morning in North Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

The accident happened in the 800 block of North Hillside Drive. Dowling said crews were working to rebuild a home that had previously burned in a fire.

According to Dowling, a crane operator was holding a guy wire which came in contact with a live wire. That sent a current through the worker, resulting in the person’s death, the city spokesperson said.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said the victim is 47-year-old Antunes Dos Santos, of Socastee.

Dowling said the matter will be looked into by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration

