Ogeechee River research project complete following 2011 fish kill

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - The Ogeechee River connects inland Georgia to the coastline, and connects many Georgians to the outdoors.
Many of us remember the fish kill along the Ogeechee River back in 2011, and the concerns about what long term impact it could have on the local ecology. Biology students and professors at Georgia Southern spent years afterward studying the river, and recently finished crunching the data into a report.
“The river means so much to so many people in this area, from swimming, boating, fishing, and camping,” said GSU biology professor, Dr. Stephen Vives.
That May, hundreds of dead fish along the banks. Environmental agencies connected the fish kill to chemicals discharged into the river by King Finishing Company’s nearby plant. As part of the punishment, the company funded research by Georgia Southern into the river’s long-term health. Dr. Vives says they collected samples from 2014 to 2017, then spent two years studying the data. He says the water levels then were way higher than the period around the fish kill, and they found no long-term effects from that event. However, Dr. Vives does think their data helps, moving forward.
“It allowed us to create a baseline that didn’t exist previously, so now, if there’s a problem, we can compare,” Dr. Vives said.
He says students took a vested interest in studying the river, as well as the animal and plant life that call it home. He hopes the research helps preserve what he calls one of the best blackwater rivers along the Atlantic Coast. He also says because of the river’s length and the fact that it runs all the way to the Atlantic, it plays a key role in the ecology of our region.
Georgia Southern University and Phinizy Center for Water Sciences personnel will provide a summary of results and will be available to answer questions during a public information session Tuesday night at 6:30 in GSU’s Biological Sciences Building on the Statesboro campus.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.