Ogeechee River research project complete following 2011 fish kill

That May, hundreds of dead fish along the banks. Environmental agencies connected the fish kill to chemicals discharged into the river by King Finishing Company’s nearby plant. As part of the punishment, the company funded research by Georgia Southern into the river’s long-term health. Dr. Vives says they collected samples from 2014 to 2017, then spent two years studying the data. He says the water levels then were way higher than the period around the fish kill, and they found no long-term effects from that event. However, Dr. Vives does think their data helps, moving forward.