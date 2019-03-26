Pooler Chamber of Commerce presents check to 200 Club

POOLER, GA (WTOC) - The Pooler Chamber of Commerce presented a check to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire on Monday.
The 200 Club is a nonprofit that helps give financial relief - and even pays for college - for the families of fallen first responders. They help local families in 20 different counties.
The money given Monday was raised at this year’s Hearts for Heroes Gala. Each year, the Pooler Chamber of Commerce teams up with a charity for the event.
“We just want to be a support to that. The 200 Club has been doing a lot of great work in the community, so we felt at this present time they really met a need that we wanted to partner up with," said Jabron Webster, President, Pooler Chamber of Commerce.
They received $30,000.
Since they were established in 2001, the 200 Club has given out nearly $3 million.
