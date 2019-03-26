Practice rounds underway for golfers in Web.com Tour in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Web.com Tour is back in Savannah. Pros played practice rounds Tuesday at The Landings Deer Creek course in preparation for the Savannah Golf Championship.
The first Savannah Golf Championship was a hit with fans and players, so much so that the tournament and the host city have quickly built a reputation on the Web.com Tour.
“100 percent. The golf course is great, it’s fabulous. It’s different than the other courses we play,” said Justin Lower, who is playing in his second Savannah Golf Championship.
Twenty-nine players who made the cut in the first Savannah Golf Championship last year will play in the second this week, and while not a professional highlight, returning to Deer Creek does satisfy a personal preference.
“I like Savannah a lot. I live in Jacksonville Beach, so it’s a short trip up," said Chris Baker, who is also playing in his second Savannah Golf Championship.
“I stayed downtown last year. I’m staying there again, so it should be a good tournament. The history of the downtown area is pretty cool.”
The tournament’s reputation has moved up to the PGA Tour with the Savannah Golf Championship alumni playing there now.
“I remember Savannah was one of the tournaments that felt most like a PGA Tour event on the Web.com Tour. It was a fantastic golf course, this beautiful clubhouse. It had the feel of a really, really big event and I enjoyed that,” said Martin Trainer, who competed in the Players Championship two weeks ago.
This year’s newcomers are also aware of what to expect this week because of what they have heard from Web.com veterans about Savannah.
“I heard nothing but good things. I heard the food is great at the golf course. Last year, everyone said the course was in great shape, the greens were some of the best that we played all season. This is one of the events everyone said good things about,” said Zack Sucher, who is playing in his first Savannah Golf Championship.
The tournament is not open to spectators until Thursday. They are expecting good crowds again - maybe even better than last year because the final round will not be played on Easter Sunday this year.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.