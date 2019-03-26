Rally for medical marijuana held in Beaufort

“My job as a legislator is to come up with a bill that reflects South Carolinians’ values. I want to empower doctors, get medicine into the hands of patients who truly need it, but at the same time build in protections against fraud and abuse so that we don’t lead on to a path of a recreational, and that’s what I’m going to come up with and that’s what I think we’ll ultimately vote on in the Senate, and that is what the governor will ultimately sign," Senator Davis said.