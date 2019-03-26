Savannah Police cracking down on businesses selling alcohol to minors

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The work of the Savannah Police Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit never stops, and gets even busier during big events like the St. Patrick’s Day Festival. We caught up with them to learn more about how businesses did this year as well as what will happen to them now.
“I’m actually very proud of them. That’s a very busy weekend for us,” said Craig Cox, GM, Wild Wing Cafe. “We actually had multiple door guys checking IDs, and then our servers and bartenders also understood it’s their job to ID people when they come through the door.”
The Savannah Police Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit conducts checks year-round, making at least one stop at each of Savannah’s 580 or so businesses that hold alcohol licenses. Businesses that fail and sell to undercover buyers pay a fine, and depending on how many violations they receive in a certain amount of time, they could end up having to go before City Council for a show-cause hearing to make a case for keeping their liquor license.
“We had a chance to speak to, as far as the managers and owners from each business, so it’s not something where the employee was cited at that time," said Lt. Shanita Young, SPD, ABC Unit. "We talked to the owners, we talked to the managers that were on site, let them know, 'hey, your employee sold to someone underage. Some of them addressed it at that particular time, but we told them we would follow up with a meeting with them, so we’re gonna actually meet with each business.”
Lt. Young says it’s not often that a business gets three violations, which requires a show-cause hearing. However, she says there is actually an upcoming meeting at council where a Savannah business found in violation will have to make a case for keeping their alcohol license.
Businesses that do pass the ABC’s test, like Wild Wing, get a letter of congratulations for their ongoing effort to obey the law.
