Savannah Police seek man wanted for aggravated stalking

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a male suspect wanted for aggravated stalking.
Detectives are trying to locate 30-year-old Dominique Mutcherson, who is also wanted for contempt of court. They say Mutcherson is known to frequent the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and President Street.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call our tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
