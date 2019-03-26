Savannahians heading to Capitol for ‘Pink Out the Halls’

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannahians are packing their bags and heading to the Georgia Capitol Tuesday morning for “Pink Out the Halls.”
Organizations supporting causes of women’s healthcare in Georgia will use the day to lobby with their representatives on several bills. One of their biggest cases is House Bill 481. They are against the bill and want more people to know about abortions.
“These are people, you know. I think we need to look at the stigma and shame that exists around this and really drill down into what this is about women’s healthcare and women’s medical decisions they need to make with their providers," said Coco Papy, who is advocating against House Bill 481.
They’ll leave Habersham Village bright and early for Atlanta at 6 a.m.
