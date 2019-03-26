SC to receive $7M to expand access to opioid addiction treatments

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina is slated to receive more money to further help those addicted to opioids.
The funding is coming from the state opioid response grant program which totals more than $1.4 billion. South Carolina will receive $7,440,757 of that number.
“One year ago this week, President Trump launched his national opioid initiative, which called for expanding access to compassionate, evidence-based treatment, including MAT. This week’s funding awards to states were possible because of legislation Congress passed and President Trump signed since then,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said. “Our strategy is beginning to produce results, thanks to so many Americans working on the ground, in their own communities, to turn the tide on this crisis.”
The grants given out to states aims to increase access to medication assisted treatment using the three Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved medications.
There is a national helpline that people can call to find treatment referral resources for mental health or substance use disorders which is 800-662-HELP (4357).
