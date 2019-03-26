Trade Center opening new industrial park in Effingham County

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - As the Port of Savannah continues to grow, so does the need for industrial space in the surrounding area.
The Georgia International Trade Center thinks it can meet that need. We heard from several speakers Tuesday that a little more than a third of jobs in Effingham County are somehow tied to manufacturing, which is why the opening of a site like this is such a big deal to keep those numbers strong and create potentially thousands of jobs here in the county.
“At full build-out, this park could generate up to two, three, four thousand jobs for this community,” said Chance Raehn, Sr. VP, Chesterfield.
At 9.5 miles from the Georgia Ports Authority, and three from I-95, the industrial park will have the ability to support businesses that need both roads and rails for daily operations.
Even though Tuesday was the groundbreaking ceremony for the more than 1,100-acre site, work has already started.
“We’ve already broken ground on our first two buildings, and we expect the park to develop out probably over the next five to six years,” Raehn said.
Those first two buildings are specs, not quite occupied just yet, and Raehn says they are actively pursuing a couple projects that are in the market for other lots on the massive site.
“We’re looking to cater to anyone in the warehouse distribution or light assembly/manufacturing markets.”
The developers say they estimate about 80-percent of business out of the Georgia International Trade Center being truck traffic using Highway 21, with the rest utilizing the CSX rail the site has access to.
The first two buildings on the site are expected to be finished by next year.
