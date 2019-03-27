Beaufort County agencies teaming up to fight opioid crisis

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - Beaufort County agencies are teaming up to fight the opioid crisis in the Lowcountry.
This comes after the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to overdoses at an alarming rate this year. In January and February alone, deputies responded to more than 20 overdoses.
One Beaufort County mother understands opioid addiction to a different degree. She lost her 24-year-old daughter to an overdose two years ago.
“It took our precious Casey out of our hands...out of our lives,” she said. “It is tragic, it is overwhelming, and it is senseless.”
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says opioid abuse is a crisis they’ve been fighting for years. Recently, there has been an increase in the number of overdoses.
“Folks, we’ve got a bigger problem on our hands than we can solve here tonight,” said Sheriff PJ Tanner, BCSO. “This is a huge problem. It’s an epidemic.”
Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse an overdose. Since May 2017, Beaufort County deputies have used it 10 times in overdose situations and trained nearly 150 deputies to administer the drug. Sheriff Tanner wants residents to also have access to it. He’s calling for doctors to prescribe the lifesaving drug right along with pain killers.
“I would say, based on all of the stuff we’ve looked at, fentanyl is the thing that probably causes us the most problems, because people don’t really understand the power,” the sheriff said.
Tuesday night’s event is just one step the county is taking to educate prescribers, those struggling with addiction, and families.
“We want people to talk about it. We feel like people kind of keep it under the table, and it’s someone else’s problem, and we need to realize as a community, it’s our problem and that we are a part of the solution," said Katie Godowns, Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department.
Deputies offered a “take back meds” table to collect unused or expired prescription medications and keep them out of circulation.
