Beaufort Sheriff seeks missing Ridgeland man

RIDGELAND, SC (WTOC) -Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a Ridgeland man who went missing after he was dropped off in the Gray’s Hill area early on Wednesday morning.
Family members of 28-year-old Jorome Simmons say he has not been seen since an acquaintance dropped him off near Highway 21 and Bruce K. Smalls Drive in Gray’s Hill around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Jorome’s famil is concerned for his well being.
Anyone with information on Jorome’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Sergeant Daniel DuHamel at 843-255-3430.
