City of Hinesville focusing on downtown development

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) - The city of Hinesville is focusing on a redevelopment plan that targets the downtown area.
The city’s Downtown Development Authority says they were chosen as one of three renaissance cities in the state of Georgia for this process. It involves the community’s input by way of surveys, town hall meetings and focus group meetings. The director says they look at the issues that come up the most in the surveys. Then they will send the surveys off and come up with a plan for redevelopment.
“Then the Carl Vinson Institute will create a redevelopment plan for us and that plan will include some quick things that can be accomplished in three to six months, things that can be accomplished in a year, and then a few things that can be maybe be accomplished in three years," said Michelle Ricketson, Hinesville Downtown Development Authority.
She says the plan should come back by the end of April and then the city will be able to decide what project comes first, based on funding.
