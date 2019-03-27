Community Champions: Savannah Golf Championship

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Professional golf is back in Savannah, and it will benefit the entire community.
Web.com Tour events are about a high level of play, but the Savannah Golf Championship also does a significant amount of work in the community.
“The PGA Tour is a 501C6 organization, so we are a pass through revenue charity organization," said tournament director, Cheyenne Overby, Savannah Golf Championship.
Savannah’s professional golf tournament operates as a nonprofit organization locally, distributing the money it makes to other nonprofits in town.
“We did adopt 11 official charity partners this year: Bethesda Academy, which is helping us out with parking, CASA who is ‘Kids Safe with Second Harvest.' It’s a long list and it’s one that we love.”
In its second year, the tournament expects to give away more money than it did last year.
“It’s at the heart of the PGA Tour, going back to when Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus started the PGA Tour to help communities.”
The checks going out to the community might be smaller than the one going to the winner on Sunday, but they are just as important to a lot more people.
“It’s a big part of our identity and it’s something we love to do. It’s the best part of what we do.”
The first round of the Savannah Golf Championship begins Thursday at 7:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.