Community meeting being held to discuss two candidates running for Savannah mayor

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A community meeting is being held Wednesday night at the Bolton Street Baptist Church in Savannah to discuss two current African American candidates running for mayor.
The flier for the event says the meeting is about supporting one and only one candidate. Only one of them committed to attending the meeting - Alderman Van Johnson. Fellow challenger Regina Thomas says she’s heading to her Bible study.
The flier says discussion will include presentations from African American voters and statements from mayoral candidates. We reached out to both candidates about their thoughts on the meeting.
“I think that it’s premature for them to have a meeting of this magnitude. I think that when qualifying is over, and all of the candidates have been established, it would be a better time to do that," Regina Thomas said.
“I am on a singular mission, and my singular mission is to talk to as many people as I can, get in front of as many groups as I can, to be able to convince them that I am uniquely prepared and the best qualified candidate to be the next mayor of the city," Alderman Van Johnson said.
Johnson went on to say that he’s glad members of the African American community are interested in the race and the issues that affect them. He says he’s giving a five-minute statement on his candidacy, why he’s running, and then leaving. Thomas, who also called the meeting polarizing, says she’d like to see the city more unified.
The organizers of the event weren’t taking any questions about the event, and also noted on the flier that only black members of the media may attend.
