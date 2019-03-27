Cooler, Gusty Wednesday

(Gray News) -
Under some clouds, temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s this morning – cooler than yesterday morning. The breeze adds to the chilly feel through the morning commute. Grab a jacket.
Dress for a temperature in the upper 50s by noon; reaching a high in the low to mid-60s during the middle of the afternoon. Breezy winds continue through the day; gustiest at the coast. Coastal conditions will be rough today; gale conditions expected offshore.
Clouds may be persistent at the coast, while sunshine rules the inland forecast. Temperatures tumble this evening, as the sky clears completely. Dress warmly if you have after-sunset plans. Thursday begins cold, with a few communities dipping below 40° before 9 a.m. Patchy inland frost is possible.
Sunshine takes hold through the middle of the week as the temperature begins to warm. We’ll be back in the 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoons ahead of the next storm system.
