Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-27-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure is building down the east coast today through Saturday. A cold front will push through Sunday night with our next rain chance. Low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday but it’s exact track is still uncertain. Today will be sunny, breezy and cool, highs 62-67. Northeast winds may gusts to 30 mph. Tonight will be clear and cold, lows 39-47 with northeast winds decreasing to 5-10 mph. Thursday will be sunny and warmer, highs 67-75. Friday will be mainly sunny and warm, highs in the mid 70s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and possible storms, highs in the low 80s.