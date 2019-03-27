Evans County roadway to close for repairs

EVANS CO, GA (WTOC) -Road repairs could be adding an extra 20 minutes to people’s drive to Statesboro.
Beginning April 1st, the Daisy Nevils Highway in Evans County will be seeing some much needed improvements as crews work to completely replace a bridge on that stretch of road.
Just one mile north of Daisy on the Daisy Nevils Highway, a bridge has stood since 1959. Now, it will be torn down and completely rebuilt.
“From what I’ve gathered, bridges have life expectancy of 50 years, around the 50 year time frame," said Casey Burkhalter, an Evans County Administrator. "A lot of replacement and a lot of maintenance has taken place on the bridge so this is one of the projects that is slated in this time period to get done.”
Evans County has already put road closure signs and detour signs in place to get ready for the start of construction. The project is a Transportation Investment Act project which is managed by the Department of Transportation. The TIA Referendum was passed by Georgia voters in three regions. Our region implemented a one percent regional sales tax over a ten year period to fund transportation improvements like this one. Burkhalter says the project should be complete by December 31st as long as weather permits.
He says for many this can seem like a long time but in the end the approximately $4.2 million project will be worth it.
“We also want to make sure our bridges and infrastructure are safe for all traveling citizens," said Burkhalter. "With this bridge being replaced you will have another 50 years before you would be looking at another replacement.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.