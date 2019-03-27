Former Camden County PSA director charged with 400 counts of financial transaction fraud

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, after an audit review conducted by an independent accounting firm from Macon for Camden County in September of 2018, it was discovered that $1.7 million in questionable transactions were unaccounted for after the GBI investigation was concluded. Sheriff’s Office investigators then launched an additional investigation concerning the disappearance of the unaccounted funds, which revealed Brunson had stolen the funds from a PSA General Expenditure Account, as well as two Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) accounts. The SPLOST 6 and SPLOST 7 accounts were to be used by the Public Service Authority (PSA) for future upgrades to the parks and recreation programs and properties. Over $811,000 is missing from the SPLOST 6 account, and over $128,000 is missing from the SPLOST 7 funds.