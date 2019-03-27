Former Camden County PSA director charged with 400 counts of financial transaction fraud

CAMDEN CO., GA (WTOC) - A Camden County man is facing numerous charges after and investigation conducted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Three others are facing charges stemming from this investigation as well.
Camden County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 51-year-old William Walter Brunson Jr. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with 400 counts of financial transaction card fraud. Sheriff’s Office officials say Brunson was also charged with four other felony crimes as well, including criminal receipt of goods, conspiracy to commit a crime, conspiracy to defraud a state or political subdivision, and theft by deception.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Brunson was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in May of 2018 charging him with two counts of theft by taking of government property in the amount of $17,500 and $23,000 from the Camden County Public Service Authority (PSA).
The PSA is responsible for the Parks and Recreation Department for Camden County. Brunson was the PSA Director until his arrest, according to CCSO.
According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, after an audit review conducted by an independent accounting firm from Macon for Camden County in September of 2018, it was discovered that $1.7 million in questionable transactions were unaccounted for after the GBI investigation was concluded. Sheriff’s Office investigators then launched an additional investigation concerning the disappearance of the unaccounted funds, which revealed Brunson had stolen the funds from a PSA General Expenditure Account, as well as two Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) accounts. The SPLOST 6 and SPLOST 7 accounts were to be used by the Public Service Authority (PSA) for future upgrades to the parks and recreation programs and properties. Over $811,000 is missing from the SPLOST 6 account, and over $128,000 is missing from the SPLOST 7 funds.
Investigators were able to determine that the PSA Assistant Director, Shawnta Jenkins, was also involved with the thefts along with Brunson. Jenkins has been charged with three crimes, including felony theft by deception, conspiracy to defraud a political subdivision, and conspiracy to commit a crime. Jenkins was arrested in Houston County, Georgia and will be transported back to Camden County on Wednesday.
The investigation also revealed that the former Chief Financial Officer for Camden County, Mike Fender, 58, and his wife, Carolyn Fender, 54, received funds in excess of $430,000 for a school, Advanced Learning Center, which is owned by the Fenders. The school funding had been disguised as a grant that did not exist.
The Fenders have been arrested for felony theft by deception, conspiracy to defraud a political subdivision, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
The Sheriff’s Office says additional charges, and arrests, are possible as other criminal activities are revealed.
