GA lawmakers debating bill that could allow farmers to grow hemp

ATLANTA, GA (WTOC) - Georgia lawmakers are debating a bill that could allow farmers to make millions of dollars off a crop that’s been illegal to grow for decades.
Congress legalized industrial hemp at the end of 2018. Now, lawmakers in Atlanta are debating ways to regulate an industry that could explode over the next few years.
One of the bill’s sponsors, Savannah representative Carl Gilliard, says industrial hemp could be a lifesaver for farmers, especially given the impact recent storms have had on the industry.
It may look and even smell like marijuana, but it’s not.
“This is the same plant, same genus, same plant, just a different variety of the plant,” said hemp agricultural consultant, Richard Scott.
Hemp is a cannabis plant without THC - the component in marijuana that gets you high. It’s used in products from clothing to alternative medicine.
“Definitely plastics, biofuels, cloths, fabrics, all of those things can be made from hemp,” Scott said.
Congress legalized industrial hemp with last year’s farm bill. They left it up to individual states to set up the system to regulate it. That’s what the bill does. Gilliard is one of the sponsors.
“We’re looking at being the 42nd state to have hemp legalized. You’ve got fees, you’ve got processors, 10 processors, you’ve got different fees. There is a process of who can qualify, the number of acres and all of the above, but for the small farmer to the large farmer, it’s something that’s going to be able to help everyone," Rep. Gilliard said.
Wednesday’s informal lunch featured growers, business leaders, and lawmakers. Farming is one of Georgia’s biggest industries.
“I think this will be something that will take Georgia to the next level,” Gilliard said. “I feel if we can get it to the floor of the Senate, which hopefully between Thursday, Friday, or Tuesday. That will be the case, and I think we’ll get support.”
WTOC: “What would be accurate to characterize your stance on the hemp bill? Wait and see?”
Governor Kemp: “I wouldn’t want to get out too far on a limb, but we have been. We haven’t voiced any objections to the bill and certainly see that it’s a unique opportunity out there, and we’re open to that.”
Gilliard is hopeful it pushes through in the Senate so farmers can plant the crop starting next year.
Of course, like anything, Gilliard says there is some misinformation out there about hemp. He’s hopeful his bill will pass as more people educate themselves on the topic.
