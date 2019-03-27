Governor Kemp comments on Heartbeat Bill controversy

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A prominent Hollywood organization is encouraging other members of the film industry to oppose Georgia’s controversial abortion bill.
The Heartbeat Bill bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
We spoke with Governor Brian Kemp on Wednesday who says the pressure from some in Hollywood won’t force him to change on this topic. He campaigned on tightening abortion laws.
The Writer’s Guild of America tweeted their letter of opposition on Tuesday, encouraging others to follow in their footsteps. Democrats have been trying to increase awareness to the bill in hopes that others speak out against it. Flatly put, Governor Kemp plans to sign this bill once it’s on his desk.
WTOC: “Are you concerned that that will impact the film industry in Georgia?”
Kemp: “I do not think it will hurt the film industry in Georgia or any other business whatsoever. Us sticking up for our Georgia values and protecting life is not going to protect a bad business environment in Georgia, I can promise you.”
WTOC: “So you plan to sign it when it gets to your desk?”
Kemp: “Oh absolutely, yeah.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia has vowed to fight the legislation in court. Governor Kemp says he feels the bill will survive litigation all the way to the Supreme Court.
