GSU’s interim president saying goodbye, new president taking over Monday

Interim president Shelley Nickel hopes she’s done more than just keep the seat warm over the past 10 months. She believes she’s helped guide the university through some difficult times of transition. She says being an interim president alone is not easy, as she served the role elsewhere. As a leader already within the University System of Georgia, she knew plenty about Georgia Southern and Statesboro. However, guiding Georgia Southern as its consolidation with Armstrong State still takes shape meant implementing new policies and plans. She says seeing those state-imposed changes from the other end of the pipeline gave her a new perspective.