GSU’s interim president saying goodbye, new president taking over Monday

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University’s interim president leaves this week after guiding the school for nearly a year.
As a new president takes office next week, WTOC sat down with the woman who’s led the school through difficult times and brings us her feelings about the time.
Interim president Shelley Nickel hopes she’s done more than just keep the seat warm over the past 10 months. She believes she’s helped guide the university through some difficult times of transition. She says being an interim president alone is not easy, as she served the role elsewhere. As a leader already within the University System of Georgia, she knew plenty about Georgia Southern and Statesboro. However, guiding Georgia Southern as its consolidation with Armstrong State still takes shape meant implementing new policies and plans. She says seeing those state-imposed changes from the other end of the pipeline gave her a new perspective.
“I led the first seven consolidations in the university system, from afar, and then, having to live with the decisions of consolidation as the interim president was eye-opening,” Nickel said.
She believes Southern now sits poised to be an even bigger asset to the region and the state, and she takes her experience with her back to Atlanta to view each state university in a different light.
Nickel will return to the University System of Georgia’s main office in Atlanta, and Dr. Kyle Marrero will take over as the new president on Monday.
