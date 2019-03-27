Gun goes off near River Ridge Academy in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - River Ridge Academy teachers and students in Beaufort County had a scare Tuesday afternoon.
A gun went off on a property right next to the playground during recess. A homeowner fired a weapon on his property - which is legal in Beaufort County.
Teachers still evacuated students from the play area and notified officers.
A school district official says this is why they prepare teachers and students.
“In today’s world, you can’t be too careful. Our parents expect us to take care of their kids and we are going to do that. Out of an abundance of caution, we do whatever it takes to make sure kids are safe,” said Jim Foster, Beaufort County School District.
That includes the three mandatory active shooter drills a year for each school in the district.
Parents were notified and no charges were filed.
