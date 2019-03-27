Law enforcement organizations partner to create new S.W.A.T. team

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Unincorporated Chatham County is getting a new, specialized law enforcement division to deal with the most intense crisis situations.
The Chatham County Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are partnering to create a S.W.A.T. team.
This new Chatham County S.W.A.T. team has been in the works between leadership here and at the Chatham County Police Department for about a year. They say it will keep those in the county safer when they need it the most.
The group will be a combination of Chatham County Police officers and sheriff’s deputies in a first-of-it’s-kind partnership in the county.
“I’ve been here 44 years of my life as a deputy and now the sheriff, and we have never had a S.W.A.T.team,” said Sheriff John Wilcher.
Since the city and county police departments split 2018, Chatham County Police have relied on the Savannah Police S.W.A.T. team in crisis situations.
Police Chief Jeff Hadley says it’s worked well, but it makes more sense to have a 20 to 25 person unit solely dedicated to the county.
“Let’s just say for instance their S.W.A.T. team was encumbered with an event they had going on, and we were in need of one," said Chief Hadley. "We would have to essentially wait for GSP and ask for their assistance, which could take many hours for them to respond because they’re traveling such a far distance. So this will allow us to provide that service.”
But it will be awhile before that service hits the streets.
Aside from the time the team needs to train, the county still has to buy all of the equipment, gear and weapons needed for a S.W.A.T. team.
“It’s not cheap, and just to be completely blunt, this could cost anywhere up to $500,000 to $750,000,” said Chief Hadley.
The Sheriff says they're working to get grants to cover some of the cost so it's saves taxpayer money.
Despite the cost and the time it takes to create the team, both leaders say this partnership shows they’re being proactive to keep those living in Chatham County safe.
“They should have confidence that if anything happens, we can respond to and respond to quickly, that they’ll be highly trained, that they’ll be cooperation amongst law enforcement agencies, that we’re out here thinking about what we need to do to provide services for them,” said Chief Hadley.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.