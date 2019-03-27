Networking event held for female leaders in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A special event for female leaders in the area and those who support them was held Tuesday night in Savannah.
The Savannah Master Calendar and its partners presented ‘Beyond Suits and Heels.’
The networking event featured a panel of female leaders in the Coastal Empire. It doubled as a fundraiser for the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.
“This gives the opportunity to spread the word what all we offer," said Doris Williams, Executive Director of Rape Crisis Center. "Some people just think we don’t offer any services, but to a victim of sexual assault...We also offer services for their friends or family members, whoever needs assistance to build them a bigger support system.”
Williams says events like Beyond Suits and Heels are a great way to inform the community about all of the great services that are being provided.
