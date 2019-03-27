Old Savannah City Mission hitting the streets

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Old Savannah City Mission is truly a blessing during the holiday season, but it has a year-round calling of feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless.
“We just cringe to think about someone out there who is hungry,” says Connell J. Stiles, the Director of Development at the Old Savannah City Mission.
This year, Stiles reached out to Mario De La Guardia to help start a 5K run to benefit the Mission, and what it stands for.
“It’s a place where they can come and grow in the service of the Lord, and also get their act together,” says De La Guardia.
The Mission has 93 beds for those who don’t have a place to stay. Those that do go there attend Chapel. The Mission also has a Bargain Center that helps to bring in money. The organization says donations are good up until around Easter, but then they tend to drop off.
Stiles explained how the funds tend to dry up after Easter.
“It’s like we say a prayer before we go to the post office, Lord, let there be good mail today, it’s like it’s totally nonexistent,” he said.
Now, the Old Savannah City Mission is working towards having a better year-round presence, and that includes holding a 5k Run/Walk.
De La Guardia says the 5K is a fun way to shed some light on a serious issue.
“Absolutely, because this is the way we can help the people that really need the help in Savannah, that we can bring them in, rehabilitate them as Connell said, and really produce for Savannah and not be a person that is not producing,” said De La Guardia.
The Run to End Homelessness 5K Run/Walk is coming up on Saturday, March 30. It will begin at Forsyth Park at 8 a.m. and end at the Old Savannah City Mission on Bull Street.
For more information and to register online, click here.
