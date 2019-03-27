Panthers QB Cam Newton hosting tournament in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The quarterback of the Carolina Panthers is hosting a tournament right here in Savannah this summer.
Wednesday, three-time pro bowl quarterback Cam Newton made the trip down to Savannah. The reason? The former Heisman winner is bringing his foundation to the Coastal Empire for a seven-on-seven camp on June 7 and 8.
Newton has ties to the area. His dad is a Savannah State alumni and his mom is from the area. He still has family in the area, and he’s letting everyone know he’s excited about coming to Savannah.
“Make no mistake about it. Don’t let the cameras fool you. On June 7 and 8, even if you don’t play football, come say ‘hi’ please,” Newton said. “You know what I’m saying? I’ve recently become vegan, but everybody that’s not, you know, I’m pushing them to come down here and taste the real Savannah seafood. I am 9-1-2, you know, through and through. Don’t be jaded by what you may see on TV, man. I love Savannah and I’ve got so much love for Savannah and respect for this community and this city.”
There are 24 teams from across the area participating.
