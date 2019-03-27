Players keep it loose on Tuesday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - There is plenty at stake this week at the Savannah Golf Championship. A win is the first step to getting a PGA Tour card.
But looking at the players on Tuesday would have you believe they’re not feeling any pressure.
Tuesday was full of catching up and cutting up on the course and the practice area as players kept it light and loose. The tour pros say Tuesdays are usually the easiest day of the week.
“Tuesday’s are fun. Tuesday’s are laid back," smiles Lee McCoy.
The former Georgia Bulldog had a real dog on his side Tuesday. His new rescue pup, Abby, joined McCoy at the course. He adopted her Monday in north Georgia and hopes she’ll be his good luck charm this week.
While players aren’t doing anything too strenuous, there is some important work happening. With the Pro-Am happening Wednesday, Tuesday is usually the final day players have to see the whole course if they choose to.
“You’re just trying to learn as much about the course as you can out there, just taking it easy," says Andrew Novak. "The rest of the week can be so stressful, so you just try and relax and kind of cool off.”
One of the guys who knows how to keep things loose is Edward Loar.
Loar returns to the Savannah Golf Championship as the player in the 2019 field with the best 2018 finish after he tied for fifth at -15. The fearless leader of Loar’s Loonies says he expects there to be low scores this weekend.
In concert with the Tuesday vibe, Loar kept his plans pretty light.
“Guys do different stuff. I usually like to just play nine holes, get a little bit of practice in if I need it,” he says. "Then I’ll probably go take a nap.”
The Savannah Golf Championship continues Wednesday with the Pro-Am. Tournament play begins Thursday morning at The Landings’ Deer Creek course.
