RBC Heritage holds plaid cookie bake off

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -The 51st annual RBC Heritage is right around the corner, where hundreds of players will head over to Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island in just a few weeks.
On Wednesday, RBC heritage and University of South Carolina Beaufort officials picked two winners for the inaugural plaid nation cookie contest.
The winning cookies are: Pockets Full of Sunshine’s peanut butter putters and Tina Daley’s Habour Town Dye-abolical delights.
Those cookies will be sold at concession stands during the week of the tournament.
“We are thoroughly excited about the opportunity to be able to serve our community in this capacity,” said Dr. Al Panu, the Chancellor of University of South Carolina at Beaufort. “We see this as a tremendous opportunity to reach out and serve and really focus on the hospitality of the element of a big tournament like the RBC Heritage.”
All the money raised from the winners cookie sales at the tournament will benefit their respective organizations.
