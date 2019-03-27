Savannah City Council to vote on funding for restoring, renovating historic 2-story building

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - An agreement between the Historic Savannah Foundation and the City of Savannah looks to preserve a late 19th Century property and create a working-class duplex.
The vision for the caretaker’s cottage at the site of the new Savannah Police central precinct is for it to be rented out to new officers at a reduced rate in exchange for them performing caretaker duties at the adjacent precinct.
On Thursday’s Savannah City Council agenda, there’s a motion to approve a contract with Savannah Construction and Preservation for nearly $465 million to restore and renovate the historic two-story building. Built in the 1890s, it’s showing wear and tear.
Wanting to preserve the building, the Historic Savannah Foundation approached the city and reached an agreement that if the foundation contributed $50,000 to hire an architect to develop plans for the restoration, the city will agree to allow foundation oversight over exterior alterations, repairs, and improvements for the next 10 years.
“I think any passerby will remark that, ‘gee, that’s a nice job over there. That’s a handsome historic building.’ We’re not trying to create a silk purse out of a sow’s ear, but I think it’s an important vernacular building, again reflective of what was left or what should have been there at the east end of Meldrim Row,” said Daniel Carey, President/CEO, Historic Savannah Foundation.
Carey added the foundation appreciates the city’s commitment to the project and willingness to see it through, even though the bid for the repairs and renovation came back higher than what was anticipated.
Money for the project, if approved by council, will come from the Capital Improvements Fund, funded by SPLOST 6.
